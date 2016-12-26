Posted by Editor

Drunk Drivers in Thailand Now Face Vehicle Seizure, Including Arrests

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Military Junta has warned Drunk drivers in Thailand they will face both arrests and seizure of their vehicles between December 29 and January 4, 2017.

Measures to deter drunk driving therefore were a key topic at the National Council for Peace and Order’s (NCPO) meeting Monday.

Road tolls in Thailand rise during the so-called “Seven Dangerous Days” associated with the New Year and Songkran every year.

NCPO deputy spokesperson Colonel Sirichan Ngathong announced after the meeting that the force for keeping public order would join hands with police, administrative officials and volunteers in manning checkpoints both on main and secondary roads.

