Monday, December 26th, 2016 | Posted by

Drunk Drivers in Thailand Now Face Vehicle Seizure, Including Arrests

The seven-day period is dubbed “Dangerous”, as a huge number of New Year holiday-makers are prone to drive even after some drinking.

.

.

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Military Junta has warned Drunk drivers in Thailand they will face both arrests and seizure of their vehicles between December 29 and January 4, 2017.

Measures to deter drunk driving therefore were a key topic at the National Council for Peace and Order’s (NCPO) meeting Monday.

Road tolls in Thailand rise during the so-called “Seven Dangerous Days” associated with the New Year and Songkran every year.

NCPO deputy spokesperson Colonel Sirichan Ngathong announced after the meeting that the force for keeping public order would join hands with police, administrative officials and volunteers in manning checkpoints both on main and secondary roads.

The Nation

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=44041

Posted by on Dec 26 2016. Filed under Regional News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

In Loving Memory of His Majesty the King

Photo of His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen
Learning Thai with Jen