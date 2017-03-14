Posted by Editor

Drunk Drivers in Thailand Now Face Insurance Ban

BANGKOK – The Office of Insurance Commission (OIC) announced today that Motorists caught driving when drunk will soon find they are not covered by insurance firms in cases of accidents.

OIC secretary-general Suthiphol Thavichaikam said the office would issue an announcement in the near future to amend the exclusion for claims to be in line with the legal limit.

Under the new rule, a driver will not be covered if his blood alcohol content (BAC) exceeds the legal limit of 50 milligrammes per cent (about two glass of beer), compared to 150mg per cent at present.

The move aims to make insurance policies in line with the 1994 Land Traffic Act, which sets the legal driving limit of 50mg per cent.

With the revised rule, a BAC result of more than 50mg per cent means drink driving, and the driver will not be covered for accidents, he said.

“The amendment is necessary because the existing rule may encourage motorists to get drunk, knowing they are covered if accidents happen,” said Mr Suthiphol.

