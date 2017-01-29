Posted by Editor

Drug Traffickers Traveling from Chiang Rai Busted in Phitsanuloke

PHITSANULOKE – Two men have been arrested and 3 kilo’s of crystal meth and half a million meth pills were seized after highway police and anti-narcotics officers chased them down, after they raced past a roadside check point.

The two men driving a black BMW X5 sped past a highway police checkpoint in Wat Bot, police and anti-narcotics agents suspecting that the vehicle might be carrying something illegal, decided to give chase.

They found the vehicle at a gas station in Tambon Don Thong, Muang district, and demanded a search.

One of occupants in the vehicle, Chalermphon Sriwanrom, claimed to be a police major, however when asked for his police ID card, he couldn’t provide one.

Upon a search of the BMW they found six boxes and three plastic bags containing approximately half a million methamphetamine pills and 3Kilograms of Crystal Meth.

Police said Chalermphon, 56, and Kittiwat Thanasinphisut, 52, took delivery of the drugs from Chiang Rai and intended to distribute them to their agents in Phitsanuloke and Bangkok.

