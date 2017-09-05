Posted by Editor

Drug Runners Busted at Chiang Rai Resort with Over 200,000 Meth Pills

CHIANG RAI – A man and a woman were arrested in Chiang Rai’s Muang district on Sunday night after police found 220,000 methamphetamine pills in their resort room.

The two suspects were identified as Sorasit Rojthammarak, 36, from Ratchaburi province, and Preeya Yuakthong, 19, from Suphan Buri province.

Acting on a tip-off, police staked out the resort on Sunday night and spotted the two suspects travelling in a sedan out of the resort.

Police followed them to a petrol station and another police team searched the room the suspects were staying in. After the drugs were found in the room, police arrested the suspects at the petrol station.

Mr.Sorasit told police he was paid Bt50,000 to keep the drugs in the room before they were smuggled it to a central province.

