Drug Runner Flees Authorizes in Thoeng District of Chiang Rai, Abandoning Over 4 Million Meth Pills

CHIANG RAI – Pha Muang task force and the 31st Ranger have recovered than 4 million meth pills after drug traffickers abandoned their pickup truck and fled in Thoeng district of Chiang Rai late Friday night.

Soldiers from the Pha Muang task force and the 31st Ranger Unit manning a checkpoint at Hua Dong village in tambon Ngao grew suspicious after spotting a white pickup truck with a Phetchaburi licence plate travelling along the route.

They signalled the driver to stop for a search, but he stopped the vehicle before arriving at the checkpoint. He then abandoned the vehicle and ran into a roadside forest.

The soldiers rushed to the pickup to check and found 16 sacks inside the cab and in the pickup bed. Each sack contained methamphetamine pills for a total of 4.2 million.

The seizure came after information about trafficking activity was received by Col Santhawat Wangwattana, head of the drug suppression centre in the northern border area, and Lt Thanapat Paisaeng, commander of a military unit controlling special areas between Wiang Kaen and Thoeng districts in Chiang Rai.

They were told that a large amount of illicit drugs would be smuggled across the Thai-Lao border into Thoeng district.

Meanwhile, Provincial Police Bureau 9 and Hat Yai police have nabbed three suspects in two arrests and seized drugs worth Bt125 million.