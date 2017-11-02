Posted by Editor

Drug Runner Busted at Mae Sai Check Point with One Million Meth Pills

CHIANG RAI – Police in Mae Sai have seized approximately one million meth pills from a Chiang Rai man after he failed to stop at a police check point on Wednesday night.

Police manning a checkpoint at the entrance to Thamluang-Khunnam Nang Non forest park, near the Myanmar border, signaled a pickup truck with Chiang Rai license plates to stop for a search around 8pm.

The driver Mr. Songpor Sae Zong, 32, turned suddenly onto a nearby road at which time the police gave chase. They caught up with Mr. Songpor and his vehicle, after he had stopped on the side of the road with engine trouble.

Upon search of his vehicle police found seven sacks containing approximately one million methamphetamine pills stamped with the insignia 999.

Police believed the drugs belonged to a gang of traffickers led by a Myanmar man identified only as Armae, of Pha Khao border village opposite Chiang Rai’s Mae Fa Luang district.

The gang often used this route to smuggle drugs.

Mr Songpor was questioned and then handed over to police at Mae Sai police for charges to be laid.

Meanwhile, a Navy Mekong Patrol unit seized 210 kilograms of marijuana being smuggled from Laos to the Thai side of the Mekong River in Nakhon Phanom.

No arrests were made as three men fled into the darkness when they saw the patrol unit at 6.45am on Wednesday.

The patrol spotted the men carrying bags from the riverside to the embankment in Ban Sai Mool in That Phanom district’s Tambon Nam Klam. The men were about 300 metres from the village. The Navy officers found 210 bricks of marijuana, each weighing one kilogram, in six bags.

By Chinpat Chaimon

