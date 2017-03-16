Posted by Editor

Drive Thailand: Seven Dead, 4 Injured in Two Separate Road Accidents on the Same Day

KANCHANABURI – Three people were killed and three others injured when two pickup trucks collided head-on in Sai Yok district on Thursday morning, police said.

The accident involved a Toyota Tiger travelling from Sai Yok district to Kanchaburi and a Toyota Vigo heading for Sai Yok from Kanchanaburi.

The driver of the Toyota Tiger, was crushed to death behind the wheel, while a Myanmar migrant worker, was found lying dead on the ground. Another man, who was not identified, had a deep cut in his neck and died on the way to hospital. The Toyota Vigo’s driver and two women were also injured in the tragic accident.

Police were investigating what led to the collision.

Meanwhile, Four people, including a girl, were killed and one seriously injured when a lorry loaded with motorcycles crashed head-on into an oil tanker lorry in Mae Sot district on Thursday morning.

Pol Lt Lomdet Jiewkaew, a deputy investigation chief at Pawor police station in Tak said the 18-wheel oil tanker lorry was heading to downtown Tak when it was hit by the six-wheel lorry carrying bikes in the opposite direction.

The force of the crash killed four people, including two males and two females. Three of them were adults and the other was a young girl, another person was badly injured.

Thai media reported that the driver of the six-wheel lorry lost control going down the hilly road at the curve and rammed into the oil tanker. Police are investigating.

