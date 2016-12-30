Posted by Editor

Drive Safely More Dense Fog and Cold Weather Predicted for Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – The Marine Department has reported that Cold weather has caused dense fog that has been making ferry passages between Chiang Khong and Laos on the Mekong difficult due to limited visibility.

The weather was so cold that the ferry staff had to sit around the fire between trips to keep warm.

In Chiang San and Mae Sai districts The fog was reportedly floating so close to the surface of the road it has made it hard for the drivers to see beyond a 50 meter radius.

The Meteorologist department has predicted that temperatures in Chiang Rai are also expected to drop further by 5 to 7 degrees Celsius this weekend, which will cause more dense fog, making roads far more dangerous as holiday makers travel to Chiang Rai Province to celebrate New Years and experience the cold weather.

