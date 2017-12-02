Posted by Editor

Digital Transformation Caravan Comes to Central Plaza Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society is holding a roadshow in Chiang Rai, the final stop for its Digital Transformation caravan to promote the creative use of digital technology.

Digital Economy and Society Minister Pichet Durongkaveroj presided over the opening ceremony for the Digital Transformation caravan 2017 at Central Plaza Chiang Rai shopping center held to promote information regarding society and economy development through creative digital technology implementation.

The exhibition tells the story about the improvement in businesses, healthcare, and access to the government information according to the Thailand 4.0 development goal using digital technology and innovations, which will help Thailand move pass the middle income trap and become a high-income nation.

The exhibition marks the last stop of the Digital Transformation caravan 2017 held at 11 locations across Thailand. The event, running on 2-3 December 2017, showcasing AR technology and Multi Vision TV to visitors, along with seminars on online marketing, and activities promoting creative uses of online media.

