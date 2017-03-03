Posted by Editor

Deputy Prime Minister Prajin Juntong Launches Better Living Project in Chiang Rai

Deputy Prime Minister Air Chief Marshal Prajin Juntong launched better-living project in Chiang Rai – File Photo–CHIANG RAI – Deputy Prime Minister, Air Chief Marshal Prajin Juntong launched better-living projects and granted scholarships for underprivileged students in Ban Huay Khom village in Chiang Rai.

The betterment of the underprivileged students’ livelihood and education is to be provided with the use of technology and communication systems.

The campaign is being sponsored by TOT and its partners who will provide communication networks for educational purposes at remote schools.

The campaign is aimed to improve the infrastructure at and around the schools, providing proper nutrition and hygiene, upgrading academic standards and creating good environment with the use of technology for education.

TOT President Montchai Noosong said TOT is aimed to implement the company’s excellence in communication technology to help improve the society, especially promoting equal education opportunity among youth and underprivileged students in Thailand.

TOT has provided internet network to Ban Huay Kom school, renovated school buildings and grant scholarships to students.

By Tanakorn Sangiam

