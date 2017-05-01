Department of Mineral Resources Studies Chiang Rai Fault Lines to Prepare for Future Earthquakes

– Mr. Suvit Khosuwan, the Director of Active Fault Research Division, the Department of Mineral Resources, affirmed to reporters today that the active fault in Chiang Rai could cause a 7.0 magnitude earthquake.

Mr. Suvit Khosuwan, said that Chiang Rai contains the highest number of active faults in Thailand including the Mae Chan, Mae Lao and Mae Ing faults.

The Mae Chan fault could cause a 7.0 magnitude earthquake. Mostly, the affected areas are located in Mae Chan district, Mae Sai district, Chiang Saen district and Chiang Khong district.