Types of Dental Implant Procedure and their Problems

Dental Implant Procedures basically include the implanting of metal structures which support the oral cavity structures; and are adjusted usually in place of the damaged teeth area.

The metal structures are fixed and adjusted inside of the jaw for strength and balance, so that it mixes in to become a base in place of the damaged tooth. The metal structure is then covered afterwards by a dental crown, or an artificial tooth which can even last up to years. However, the same cannot be said about dental implants; given the difference of conditions, fixation, quality etc.

Why are Dental Implants Needed?

As stated by New York Total Dental, dental Implants are used to replace damaged teeth, to repair any damage on the jaws, or even for some people who have speech defects. Other than that, dental implants are also widely used for cosmetic reasons to groom one’s self and beautify the teeth so that there is no shyness to smile widely. So, we can say that dental implants are mainly needed for:

Loss of one or more teeth.

Preference of Dental Implants over Fixed Dentures.

For Improvement of Speech.

For Aesthetic Improvement of Smile.

Improve Shape of teeth and

Types of Dental Implants

There is a wide variety of Dental Implants that are carried out according to the health conditions of the patient, their preferences and their quality and quantity of teeth. These types are mentioned as follows:

Soft Tissue and Bone Grafting

This type of dental implant related to tissue regeneration. This is done by taking tissue patches of the existing bones and soft tissues from the patient and adjusted in the oral cavity to promote faster healing and more strength. This process requires strong jaw bones, so that when titanium is installed within your jaw it does not weaken the structure. For Bone grafting, patching is done using real bones, whereas for soft grafting, the tissues are taken from the roof of the mouth. The type of dental implant depends entirely on your condition.

Traditional Dental implants

In traditional implants, the doctor removes all of the damaged teeth from your oral cavity and this process usually takes about three months more or less to heal the jaw bones. Only then further steps can be performed.

Preparatory Measures before Dental Implantation

The dentist usually takes an x-ray image of the patient’s mouth structure to examine the condition thoroughly beforehand. For some people, dental diseases and problems open ways to nerves and valves in the mouth which is necessary to note before the procedure otherwise it can result in blood loss. Other than that, people suffering from blood clotting disorders are also recommended to consult their doctor about their condition so that the procedure may not result in a chaos.

Dental Implant Problems

The dental implants once installed, require a healing period. This healing period can bring about a lot of problems for the patients. It requires extreme care, so that you can prevent from bleeding and lessening of the implant. The grafting process requires time, so the healing process has to be patiently attended.

There are possible structural problems that dental implants can create in your oral cavity. This is because mainly the metal structures are used- of various materials like gold, silver, titanium etc- but the screws they are attached with are not of the same which is why they can be the problem. Most of the time, you must have heard from people who have had dental implants about loosening of the screw, so this can be labelled as one of the common problems of dental implants.

Sometimes, there are chances and circumstances that the implant itself becomes infected and can cause trouble in the cavity. In case this happens, you need to consult your doctor for change in implants. There is one disease – Peri implantitis- that causes loss of support of the bones and implants, so it leads to removing the dental implant and restoring it again.

The After Part

After the dental implantation procedure, patients are usually restricted and banned from eating or drinking sticky liquids for at least two hours. There are possible chances of feeling pain afterwards the anaesthesia wears off, so you can take painkillers as prescribed by your dentist. Dentists always recommend soft toothbrush and regular cleaning of mouth so keeping it clean can save you a lot of trouble. In case you still feel a temperature, sudden sharp pains in your mouth, or bleeding from your mouth, consult your doctor right away.