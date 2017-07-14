Posted by Editor

Dead Canadian Alexandre Cazes: When DarkNet ‘Business’ Goes Wrong

BANGKOK – Today after I woke up I saw news about a young Canadian guy Alexandre Cazes who committed suicide while detained in custody in Bangkok.

Tired after a long flight I haven’t realised that I actually knew the guy. Not personally though, from a Bangkok group chat on Line where guys discuss parties, tips on living in Bangkok, travel and girls.

After somebody pointed that this guy is Fish (his nickname on the Line group chat) I spent quite a few hours reading about it. It’s not like I would get even remotely in touch with someone figuring in such a fascinating (in a scary way) story.

He got seriously rich in the past couple of years. Moving from a motorbike to a Porsche and later Lamborghini, from an old house to a villa. His explanation was early investing / trading Bitcoin – not that hard to believe.

The police so far found four Lamborghini cars registered in his name, and documents for three houses worth together approx 400 million baht = almost $12 million dollars.

At first I thought it may be just a coincidence, until I found this article with a photo that matches his Line’s profile picture with one of his Lamborghini.

There is a lot of speculation, some users on Reddit say he was known as DeSnake who was behind Alphabay – the largest marketplace on DarkNet selling everything from drugs to weapons.

The main reason why people connect him is that he was arrested in Bangkok on July 5. Alphabay + his company’s website, which he mention on his Linkedin profile, went offline July 4.

This could be due the time difference, or previous raid in his office warehouse led the RCMP and the FBI in Canada on the suspicion that Cazes was trading arms and narcotics via the dark web

Not to mention earning $12+ million in couple of years at 26 years of age even with the massive price growth of Bitcoin wouldn’t be an easy task.

I wonder whether he would do it again, knowing the outcome. Two years of super luxury ending his life.

I may never be able to earn $12 million, but I feel really grateful that my life lead me to internet marketing and not installing Tor browser on my laptop.

By Jakub Hanke

