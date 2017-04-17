Posted by Editor

Day 6: Songkran’s Seven Deadly Days – 335 dead and 3,506 Injuries

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Road Safety Directing Center has released a road accident report for April 16th, the sixth of seven days of Songkrans Seven Deadly Days from April 11-16 claimed a total of 335 dead and 3,506 injuries.

It said Chiang Mai topped the highest number of accumulated accidents at 153 and injuries at 160, while Nakhon Ratchasima led with the highest number of deaths at 17.

Only yesterday alone, 44 people were killed and 427 injured in 403 accidents. Drink driving remained the main cause of all road accidents or 37.72% , followed by speeding, 31.02%.

Motorcycles were accounted for 81.58% of all road accidents, while pickup trucks 8.37%.

The report indicates that being under the influence of alcohol and speeding were still the number one and two causes of accidents and deaths each day, followed by poor visibility which just beat cutting-off another vehicle. Most of the accidents and deaths still involved motorcycles, followed by pickup trucks.

According to the report, the top four deliberate actions that put lives at risk on each day of Songkran, were refusing to wear a safety helmet, being under the influence of alcohol, speeding, and cutting off other vehicles.

The Road Safety Directing Center also pointed out that speeding and being under the influence of alcohol are the major causes of road accident mortality. Motorcycles and pickup trucks are still the vehicles involved in most roadway deaths.

The data pointed out that most accidents have occurred on routes under the supervision of the Department of Highways between 4pm – 8pm.

The center’s report states that the top five reasons for motorists being prosecuted during Songkran, were refusing to wear a safety helmet while riding a bike, driving without a driver license, refusing to wear a safety belt, operating a vehicle recklessly and speeding.

The seven dangerous days of Songkran end today, Monday the 17th of April.

