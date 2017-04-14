Posted by Editor

Day 3: Songkran Road Toll Climbs to 167 Dead and 1,795 Injured

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Road Safety Centre said traffic accidents during the past three days of the Songkran festival have now claimed 167 lives and injured 1,795.

On the third day after the “7 Deadly Days” campaign was launched, 79 people were killed, and 752 injured in a total of 748 traffic accidents recorded from roads and highways nationwide.

In total, the center said altogether 167 people died and 1,795 others were injured during the past three days of the campaign to reduce traffic accidents.

Chiang Mai and Udon Thani topped the most accidents in the past three days of 33 accidents each.

However for fatality count, Bangkok and Sakhon Nakhon came first with highest fatalities in three days of five each, while Chiang Mai came on top for injuries of 37 people.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Chiang Rai province joined police brass and military leaders on an inspection of checkpoints throughout the capital district, as well as the districts of Mae Chan and Mae Sai.

The checkpoints must be manned 24 hours a day to provide a rapid response to any emergencies or accidents that may occur. Officials will also be screening for contraband, including illegal drugs.

In Chon Buri Province, ten youths were arrested on Wednesday night for allegedly throwing dirty water filled in plastic bags at cars travelling on a bridge running parallel to the beach in Muang district.

Dozens of police from Muang district were mobilized to crack down on the rowdy youths after several complaints were lodged with the police station by motorists travelling on the bridge that their cars were pelted with dirty water and even used engine oil filled in plastic bags.

Ten teenagers were rounded up by the police and taken to the Muang district police station where they were charged with harassments and causing disturbance to the other people.

Pol Lt-Gen Chitti Rodbangyang, commissioner of Second Region Provincial Police Bureau, said police would not fine the youths, but would file charges against them in court to let the judges to mete out appropriate punishment against them.

