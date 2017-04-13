Posted by Editor

Day 2 of Songkrans Seven Deadly Days – 42 Dead, 1049 Injured, 32,782 Traffic Violations

BANGKOK – After two days of the Songkran Festival kicking off in Thailand the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) says that more than 500 motor vehicles seized after authorities began to enforce traffic laws to curb road accidents during the week long Songkran festival.

NCPO deputy spokesperson Col Sirichan Ngathong said on the first day of the tightened enforcement of traffic law yesterday under a slogan “drunk driving to face car seizure” campaign, authorities found over 30,000 traffic offenders.

Col Sirichan said their were 32,782 violations involving motorcycles, 535 motor vehicles were seized, and driving licences of 433 drivers were confiscated.

She went on to say that authorities handed out 27,3370 violations for drivers of passenger buses and personal cars for public transportation offences.

Drivers licences of 1,498 drivers were confiscated, and 102 cars were impounded while 25,549 drivers will be charged in court.

The Road Safety Centre said a total of 82 people have died and 1,049 injured in the first two days of the 7-dangerous day campaign that began from April 11 to 17.

The centre said that only yesterday, April 12, 48 were killed and 630 injured in 586 road accidents nationwide.

Major cause of road accidents remain to be drunk driving or 42.32%, followed by speeding 30.38%.

Motorcycle continues to be the vehicle that engaged in most road accidents or 84.16%.

Most accidents occurred on straight sections of highways or 66.38%, while 36.18% on secondary roads in districts and villages.

It said most accidents or 31% happened during 16.01-20.00 pm, and most deaths are people in the ages of 50 and over.

