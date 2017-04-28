Posted by Editor

Danish Expat Killed after Bangkok Taxi Flips and Craches

BANGKOK – A Danish man was killed and his Thai wife seriously injured when a taxi they paid to take them from Tak to Bangkok flipped over and crashed into the ditch on Phaholyothin highway in Kamphaengphet province early today.

Police say speed and the drivers drowsiness was the cause of the fatal accident which killed Thomas Bach, a 49-year-old Danish expat who came with his Thai wife Daeng Sukhakul, 46, from her home in Wang Chao district of Tak province to Bangkok.

The couple hired the cabbie identified as Surasak Chandaeng, 50, to drive from Bangkok to pick them up in Tak. The driver left Bangkok at 5.00 am.

On his return trip after picking up the couple, he felt sleepy, police said.

He said he put the brake instantly as he was about to ram at the rear of another car.

His car lost balance and flipped over several times before crashing into the ditch by the highway, trapping all inside.

The Danish expat died inside the car while his wife and the driver were later helped out and sent to Khanuworalak district hospital in Kamphaengphet.

The driver who suffered head injuries was booked for reckless driving that caused death and injuries to others.

Source: Thai PBS

