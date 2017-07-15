Posted by Editor

Czech Fraud Suspect Wanted by Interpol Nabbed on Koh Samui

SURAT THANI – Authorites on the Island of Koh Samui have arrested a 42-year-old Czech man wanted by Interpol in a €1.5-million (53 million baht) fraud after fleeing to Thailand three years ago.

Police were dispatched to several piers on the tourist island after receiving information that Radek Juricek had travelled from Hat Yai to Koh Samui on Friday. He was caught shortly after he arrived at a ferry pier in tambon Lipa Noi around 7.30pm, Matichon Online reported on Saturday.

Surat Thani immigration police chief Wanchana Bovornbun said the Czech suspect was wanted on a red notice issued by Interpol on fraud charges in his country.

The man had allegedly colluded with two other countrymen in cheating a company in his country by falsifying documents between July and October 1999, causing damage worth €1.5 million to the firm.

Surat Thani immigration police had been alerted by the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Thailand about the suspect, said Pol Col Wanchana.

Immigration police began the investigation and found the suspect had entered Thailand via the Sadao checkpoint in Songkhla on Feb 14, 2014. He was given a one-year visa and regularly renewed it, citing his work as a language teacher at a private educational institute, said the immigration police chief.

After the arrest, the suspect was taken to the Immigration Bureau before being handed over to Interpol.

Source: Matichon Online, Bangkok Post

