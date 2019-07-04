Crystal Meth (Ya Ice) Continues to Plague Asean Countries

BANGKOK – Methamphetamine Pills (Yaba), Crystal Meth (Ya Ice) from Thailand’s Golden Triangle that borders, Thailand, Myamar and Laos remains a pressing problem for Thailand while in other Asean countries.

Speaking at the 8th Asean Drug Monitoring Network Operational Workshop in Bangkok the ONCB deputy secretary-general Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) Weerawat Tengamnuay, said that the past three years the ONCB has seen widespread abuse of Methamphetamine pills in Thailand and ya ice in other countries in the region.

Weerawat went on to say that authorities are now looking out for the emergence of new psychoactive substances (NPS) and opioids, a class of drugs which includes the illegal drug heroin, synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, and pain relievers.

Organized crime groups have been expanding and diversifying drug production in Thailand’s Golden Triangle amid fears the region could emerge as a hub for synthetic opioids like fentanyl, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Since the beginning of 2017, authorities in the region have determined that a growing number of people have received treatment for abuse of Crystal Meth and amphetamine-type stimulants combined with the use of cannabis and NPS.

This year the the 8th ASEAN Drug Monitoring Network Operational Workshop Representatives was hosted by Thailand’s ONCB, the 10 Asean members exchanged information about the drug abuse situation in their countries.

The ASEAN Drug Monitoring Network or ADMN is an initiative of Thailand to encourage ASEAN Member States to collect comparable data on drug situation in each ASEAN Member States in order to establish a regional database as an official reference.

ADMN Project was started in 2016 with participation and support from all AMS and ASEAN Secretariats.