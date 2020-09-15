Former Deputy Commerce Minister Confesses to Kidnapping and Murder

Thailand’s former Deputy Commerce Minister has reversed his not guilty plea and confessed to the kidnapping and murder. Banyin Tangpakorn confessed to the kidnapping and murder of the brother of a judge who presided over a fraud trial in which he and three other people were accused of falsifying documents.

They transferred ownership shares, worth about 228 million baht, which belonged to a wealthy contractor. The contractor, Mr. Chuwong sae Tang, died in a suspicious car accident while travelling with the former Commerce Minister in the same vehicle.

Banyin and five other people are on trial, at the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases. They face nine charges related to the abduction and murder of Mr. Veerachai Sakuntaprasert. It is alleged that they attempted to use Veerachai as a hostage to bargain for a lenient sentence in the share transfer case.

Victim Killed by Former Deputy Ministers Gang

Ms. Panida did not bow to Banyin’s demand and Veerachai was later killed and his remains destroyed to cover up the crime. Banyin was also found guilty and sentenced to eight years in prison in Thailand.

In his written confession, Banyin said that, on February 4th this year, he and his gang kidnapped Mr. Veerachai from in front of Bangkok South Criminal Court. Even more he was dressed in a police uniform and driving a Toyota Sportrider.

They planned to hide the hostage at one of Banyin’s house, in Takhli district of Nakhon Sawan province while negotiating with Ms. Panida. Furthermore during the journey to the hideout, the hostage tried to escape from the car and was consequently killed by Banyin’s men.

The victim’s body was then taken to Khao Bai Mai in Takhli district in Nakhon Sawan province and cremated. His ashes were then scattered along the route to Khao Bo Kaew village in Nakhon Sawan province. – Thai PBS