Tuesday, October 31st, 2017

Cooler Weather Already Attracting Tourists to Doi Sa-Ngo

Doi Sa Ngo is located in the Golden Triangle area of the Thai north and allows people to look out over the three nations of Thailand, Lao and Myanmar

 

CHIANG RAI – Cooler weather on Doi Sa-Ngo in Chiang Rai province is now attracting tourists who have come to view the sea of fog covering the Golden Triangle of Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar.

Tourists camp out in tents on Doi Sa-Ngo in Chiang Saen district to experience the cold weather and view the sunrise each new day over a sea of fog covering the valley below.

Doi Sa-Ngo is a mountain within Chiang Rai Province and is south of Ban Doi Sa-ngo Bon, east of Ban Ngio Thao and southwest of Ban Doi Sa-ngo Klang. Doi Sa-Ngo has an elevation of 693 meters.

It offers a 360-degree view of Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar, including a section of the Mekong River. Tourists park their cars at a nearby village, which offers a shuttle service to the viewpoint.

