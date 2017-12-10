Posted by Editor

Cool Temperatures and Blanketing Fog Hit Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – A thick fog settled over Chiang Rai on Saturday morning after the mountaintop temperatures fell to about 10 degrees Celsius.

Local residents said rains fell through the night ending early in the morning, leading to cold temperatures and heavy fog throughout the province.

Police in Muang Chiang Rai said visibility on roads dropped to about three to five metres.

The Meteorological Department reported temperature dropped to 10C at the popular mountaintop tourist destinations of Phu Chi Fah in Thoeng district and Doi Pha Tung in Wieng Kaen district.

About 2,000 tourists, who stayed overnight in tents on Doi Pha Tung mountaintop endured heavy rains throughout the night.

Because of thick fog, police and military troops came out to direct traffic on the road leading to Phu Chi Fah on Saturday morning to prevent accidents.

