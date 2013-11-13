PRIVACY POLICY

At The Chiang Rai Times we collect information about our readers and supporters for two main reasons:

1.To help us to monitor and improve the services we offer.

2.To provide personalised services unique to individual readers.

Our Principles

We are committed to protecting our readers privacy via the following steps.

1. The Chiang Rai Times will invest in high-quality security technology to protect reader privacy (within funding limitations).

2. We will respect email privacy. Our readers will not receive unsolicited marketing emails from The Chiang Rai Times unless they have registered as a subscriber with The Chiang Rai Times. Chiang Rai Times subscribers agree to receive: regular emails with news updates; occasional emails with information or queries about registration or subscriptions; and occasional donation requests or Irrawaddy marketing and media product updates.

3. We will not pass on any individual reader details (including email address) for third party use unless we have the readers prior consent.

4. We always ensure that any contractors we use in connection with the running of the website and services (for example hosting providers) are subject to strict contractual obligations. They are only able to process data on our behalf and in accordance with our principles and instructions and not for any other independent purpose.

5. We will only share anonymous aggregate statistics about our readers, sales and traffic patterns with our advertisers.

What information do we collect?

We collect information on our readers as follows: through cookies, through registration and where readers choose to disclose data in postings or surveys.

The minimum information we require to register a subscriber includes: name, email address, country, and postal address for print distribution.

We may also ask our readers to supply additional information as subscribers or in occasional surveys to measure reader demographics, (age, occupation, education etc) or gain reader feedback. These surveys are optional for readers to complete and use of the information collected will be limited to analysis of reader trends never for personal identification of readers.

The information is used to help us to sell appropriate advertising space and so keep the site free. It may also enable us to personalize services for our readers. We do not share this information with third parties unless readers have specifically consented to this.

How do we protect customer information?

We invest in high-quality internet security and follow strict security procedures in the storage and disclosure of readers information to prevent unauthorised access.

Will we disclose the information we collect to third parties?

The Chiang Rai Times will not sell, trade or rent the personal information of readers to others without their permission.

We may provide aggregate statistics about our readers, sales, traffic patterns and related site information to reputable third-party vendors, but these statistics will not include personally identifying information.

Please note that we reserve the right to access and disclose individually identifiable information to comply with applicable laws and lawful government requests, to operate our systems properly and to protect both ourselves and our users.

Any data processors with access to reader data in providing services on our behalf are subject to contractual restrictions to ensure that reader data remains protected, and is not used independently by such third party.

Cookies & 3rd Party Advertisements

Google, as a third party vendor, uses cookies to serve ads on your site. Googles use of the DART cookie enables it to serve ads to your users based on their visit to your sites and other sites on the Internet. Users may opt out of the use of the DART cookie by visiting the Google ad and content network privacy policy.

We allow third-party companies to serve ads and/or collect certain anonymous information when you visit our web site. These companies may use non-personally identifiable information (e.g., click stream information, browser type, time and date, subject of advertisements clicked or scrolled over) during your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services likely to be of greater interest to you.

These companies typically use a cookie or third party web beacon to collect this information. To learn more about this behavioral advertising practice or to opt-out of this type of advertising, you can visit http://www.networkadvertising.org/managing/opt_out.asp.

Changes to the Policy

Should we need to change our privacy policy we will post the changes here. Where the changes are significant, we may also choose to email all our subscribers with the new details.

Thank you.

The Chiang Rai Times