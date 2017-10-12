Posted by Editor

Construction of Thai-Chinese High-Speed Railway to Commence in November

BANGKOK – Transport Minister Termpittayapaisith confirmed on Wednesday that construction of the first stage of the Thai-Chinese high-speed railway will definitely begin in November although there is still a problem with an environment impact assessment study.

The first stage is a 253-kilometre section between Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima. The full project is for the Bangkok – Nakhon Ratchasima – Nong Khai railway line.

Minister Arkhom said the construction work will definitely begin in November. As for the study on the environmental impact assessment, all agencies concerned have conducted the study for six times. There is still a problem over a section running past limestone mining areas in Saraburi.

The problem will be overcome only if the three mining companies agree to allow the rail line to be built past the areas, he said.

He said the Office of the Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning will be asked to speed up talks with the three companies.

Chaiwat Thongkhamkhum, the office director, said he has negotiated with the three companies, particularly over compensation for land expropriation.

An agreement is expected to be reached this month so that the construction of the 3.5-kilometre section between Klang Dong and Pang Asok stations can start in November.

Source: Thai PBS

