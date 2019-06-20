Construction Crane Crash Injures 10 Students at Bangkok’s Assumption Convent School

BANGKOK – Ten schoolgirls have been injured one seriously after a crane from a construction site collapsed and fell onto a school building at Assumption Convent School in Bangkok’s Bang Rak district late on Wednesday morning.

Thai media reported the incident happened at around 10am on Wednesday when the crane suddenly collapsed and crashed onto the nearby school building on Soi Charoen Krung 40.

Broken bricks and cement showered down onto school ground area injuring 10 students, seven students were rushed to Lertsin Hospital while three others were sent to Saint Louis Hospital, said Phonthep Sae-Heng, chief of the city’s Erawan medical emergency center.

Director of Lertsin Hospital, Dr. Sompong Tanjariyaporn reported that one of the injured girls a grade 3 student suffered a fractured skull and they are closely monitoring her recovery.

School officials said they had lodged 4 separate complaints since April about debris falling from the construction site onto school grounds. A meeting between the building owner, the school and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration were held and the building owner promised to fix the problem.

Bangkok Governor Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang told Thai media that an inspection has been ordered into the construction site operations and that several violations were committed, however, the crane, which collapsed this morning was legally installed with permission from the authorities.

The Investigation Continues..