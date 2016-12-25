Posted by Editor

Colder New Year Predicted for Northern Thailand

CHIANG RAI -The Thai Meteorological Department said on Sunday that a strong high pressure from China combined with westerly winds from Myanmar are forecast to dominate upper Thailand during Dec 27-31, causing temperatures to drop by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius.

The department advises people in Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai to keep an eye on their health as the weather changes.

Motorists are warned to exercise extra caution while driving in thick morning fog.

The department predicts cold to very cold weather on mountain peaks in the northern region on Dec 27-31, with minimum temperatures likely to be between 2 and 10 degrees and frosts in some areas.

Roong Hirunwong, chief of the Doi Inthanon National Park in Chiang Mai, said more holidaymakers had visited the country’s highest mountain on Christmas Day.

He said it was 7 degrees on the mountain top and 9 degrees at the Kiew Mae Parn scenic viewpoint on Sunday morning.

By Geoff Thomas

