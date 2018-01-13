Posted by Editor

Cold Weather Draws Tourists to Doi Sango Mountaintop Despite Rains

CHIANG RAI – The temperature in the popular tourist-destination of Doi Sango mountaintop in Chiang Rai’s Chiang Saen district has fallen to 7 degrees Celsius to the reported delight of tourists there.

Jirat Monam, chief of Ban Doi Sango village in Tambon Sri Donmool, said there was thick fog on the mountaintop on Friday morning accompanied by the low temperature, prompting tourists to come out of their tents to warn themselves around fires.

He said many tourists stayed overnight on the mountaintop on Thursday night despite the light rain showers.

The mountaintop is about 15 kilometers from the Chiang Saen downtown that saw the temperature drop to 11C. The low temperature and light rains caused fog to cover the Mekong river that runs through the district.

Pongpipat Noppakhun, president of the Sabai At Chiang Saen and Sabai At Chiang Rai hotels, said the return of cold spell and light rain showers seemed to please tourists.

