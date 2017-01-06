Posted by Editor

Cold Weather Creates Demand for Winter Clothing in Chiang Rai

.

.

CHIANG RAI – Cold weather and continued rainfall have ramped up the sales of winter clothing throughout Chiang Rai Province especially in Mae Sai.

Markets in Mae Sai district have been swamped with local shoppers and tourists all looking for inexpensive winter clothing. Local retailers have been selling jackets, socks, gloves and blankets imported from China as they are cheaper than locally-made goods.

Garment shops have launched sales campaigns to attract customers with buy 3 get 1 free promotions, bringing a lively atmosphere to the border markets.

A local shop operator said many tourists chose to stay on in Chiang Rai after the end of the long holiday, boosting the border economies in both Thailand and Myanmar.

The average temperature in Chiang Rai have ranged between 15 and 20 degrees Celsius.

By Vipaporn Pooritanasarn

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments