Chinese Firm Submits Completed Survey Over Blasting of Mekong Islet

CHIANG RAI – The Chinese company contracted to survey the islets and the jutting shorelines of the Mekong River in Chiang Rai for navigation purposes has submitted it’s plan to Thailand’s Marine Department.

Department deputy director-general Somchai Sumanaskhachornkul said yesterday that he received the survey plan from CCCC Second Harbour Consultants.

The submitted plan comes after the Thai cabinet approved the Development Plan for International Navigation on the Lancang-Mekong River (2015–2025) on Dec 27 as a framework to ensure safety in water transport along the river.

It also gave the nod to making initial navigation improvements on the river, including surveys and other plans to move the project forward.

The Marine department in Chiang Rai has been assigned as a key agency to follow up on the plan.

Mr Somchai told reporters that the Chinese company survey the section of the Mekong River between Laos and Thailand, even though the cabinet assigned his department as the key agency to follow up on the navigation plan.

Saying the plan still needs to be discussed with authorities from other state agencies including the Immigration Bureau and the Customs Department.

He said his department would invite academics and environmentalists to join its team. No timeline was given for that step.

