Posted by Editor

Chinese Family Seeks Justice for Daughters Death on Koh Samui

–

SURAT THANI – The parents of a Chinese National, Miss Lin Lin who died mysteriously on Koh Samui island, Surat Thani province, four years ago have petitioned the Justice Ministry to reinvestigate her death.

Lin Guo Heng and Wang Ai Zhen arrived in Thailand from Dalian city of China’s Liaoning province on Sunday.

On Monday they filed a request with Pol Col Dusadee Arayawuthi, deputy permanent secretary for justice, for a new inquiry into the death of their daughter Lin Lin.

Pol Col Dusadee, said Lin Lin arrived at Koh Samui island on Jan 10, 2013 on vacation with her husband You Lin a wealthy businessman whom the Bangkok Post reports was already wanted in Sweden for the death of his previous wife.

In 2013 Mr. Lin Yu, had reported to Samui police that Mrs. Lin Lin had drowned, however, results from an examination of her body by the police hospital’s Institute of Forensic Medicine indicated the cause of death resulted from “the lacking of air to breathe, caused by pressure around the neck.

On January 18, 2013 Mr. Wang Haijeang, the elder brother of Lin Lin requested that a senate committee oversee the Koh Samui police station’s investigation of the case to safeguard the integrity of the investigation and a warrant was obtained for You Lin’s arrest by Samui police.

You Lin then petitioned the Crime Suppression Division, to the set up of a fact-finding committee by the Royal Thai Police, the Department of Special Investigation was assigned to investigate and later ordered the case dismissed.

On receiving the petition on Monday, Pol Col Dusadee said he assigned Pol Lt Col Benjapol Chanthawan, of DSI special cases, to re-investigate. He told the family this would take about one month.

Any new information would be for the family to hand over to Samui Court for consideration, as the case is already with the court.

Narong Thongkham, the lawyer for the Chinese family, said the Chinese embassy in Thailand showed a lot of interest in the case. Lin Guo Heng, Lin Lin’s father, is an official of the Chinese foreign ministry.

The family suspected You Lin had murdered Lin Lin. He said Swedish police had earlier issued a warrant for You Lin’s arrest for allegedly killing his Swedish wife. You Lin fled to China. Nine years later he married Lin Lin.

Source: Bangkok Post, Pattaya Mail

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments