Chinese Cruise Boats Laden with Tourists Arrive in Chiang Saen

CHIANG SAEN – The first Chinese cruise boats to visit Thailand on the Mekong River arrived at Chiang Rai’s Chiang Saen Pier on Monday evening.

The two Chinese boats (“Yenta 7” and “Yenta 8”) departed the Guan Lei port in China’s Yunnan province laden with passenges and 180 members of the Chinese media.

Chu Xuan Xu the cruise director, said this was the first time Chinese tourists had visited Thailand via the Mekong River, which linked China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand and was usually used for cargo transport.

Chu said the group was impressed by the beautiful natural riverside scenery

He said as many Chinese tourists were keen on travelling to the Golden Triangle, this colourful river cruise route had high tourism potential.

The Chinese tourists are scheduled to stay in Thailand for three days and will visit Chiang Rai attractions including the Doi Tung development project, Baandum Museum (Thawan Duchanee) and Wat Rong Khun, as well as attractions on Myanmar’s Tha Chilek side.

By Nattawat Laping

