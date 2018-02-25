Posted by Editor

China’s Stoppage of Water at Yunnan Dam Affecting Shipping on Mekong in Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – China has stopped discharging water from Yunnan Dam into the Mekong River, affecting boat services on the Mekong River in Chiang Rai Province.

The Mekong River which runs through China’s Yunnan province has seen a significant drop in water levels in many areas after Yunnan Dam discontinued its water releases. Chiang Rai is one of many downstream cities that are affected.

In Chiang Saen district, rocks and sand dunes can be seen in the Mekong River as the reduced flow of water is at a critical level, forcing boat operators to build a wooden bridge to assist their boarding passengers.

Unable to dock, cargo boats have to stay afloat in the middle of the river, while taxi boats have to lower the number of passengers per trip for safety reasons.

By Thammarat Thadaphrom

