Monday, November 27th, 2017 | Posted by

China’s President Xi Jinping Want to Spruce up Toilets to Boost Tourism

China’s National Tourism Administration recently announced plans to build and upgrade 64,000 toilets between 2018 and 2020.

 

BEIJING – Amid efforts to boost the domestic tourist industry and improve the quality of life, state media quoted Chinese President Xi Jinping as saying on Monday,  China must keep up efforts to “revolutionize” its toilets until the task is completed.

Chinese President Xi Jinping launched the “toilet revolution” in 2016 as part of a drive to improve standards of domestic tourism in China, which he said suffers from deep-seated problems of a lack of civility.

“The toilet issue is no small thing, it’s an important aspect of building civilized cities and countryside,” Xi said, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

A restroom mainly made of glass opens to public at a park to attract tourists in Changsha, Hunan province, China – Reuters

As an emerging industry, Chinese tourism needs an upgrade in both hardware and software to continue strong growth, Xinhua reported Xi as saying.

China’s National Tourism Administration recently announced plans to build and upgrade 64,000 toilets between 2018 and 2020.

But the toilet revolution is about more than just giving sightseers a better holiday experience; it is also about creating a more civilized society, Xinhua added.

Since coming to power in 2012, Xi has often visited homes in the countryside and makes checks to see if the locals use pit toilets, besides stressing that village modernization requires sanitary toilets, Xinhua said.

In a course-setting speech to a meeting of the ruling Communist Party in October, Xi redefined the “principal contradiction” facing Chinese society for the first time since 1981, saying the current need was not just for more growth, but more equal growth to satisfy people’s desire for a “nice life”.

China’s tourism industry has upgraded 68,000 toilets over the last three years, completing about 19% of the task, Xinhua said, in what it called “universally welcomed” renovations.

Source: Reuters, Xinhua

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=50360

Posted by on Nov 27 2017. Filed under World News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines
Photo of His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen