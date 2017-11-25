Posted by Editor

Chief Ombudsman of Thailand Visits Chiang Rai Bearing Gifts for Needy Students

CHIANG RAI – The Chief Ombudsman of Thailand, Gen Viddhavat Rajatanun, has visited Chiang Rai province, delivering school supplies and winter gear to needy students in remote areas.

Gen Viddhavat was welcomed by Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osot-thanakorn and chiefs of local administrative organizations.

The chief ombudsman gave computers and sports gear to two schools and two child development centers in Phaya Mengrai district. Students were also given warm blankets.

The visit was part of the Office of the Ombudsman’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) effort to focuse on schools and students that lack teaching supplies and other necessities.

Villagers expressed their thanks to the Ombudsman for the aid.

By Vipaporn Pooritanasarn

