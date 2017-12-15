Friday, December 15th, 2017 | Posted by

Chiang Rai Youth Orchestra Presents Free Mini Concert “Christmas in The Woods”

Sunday 24 December, 2017 at The Wonderer Cafe’
537/ 1 Mueang Chiang Rai District, Chiang Rai
1.00 pm – 2.00 pm

Reservation : Khun Picha 083-4566627

https://www.facebook.com/thewanderercafe/
https://www.facebook.com/ChiangraiYouthOrchestra/
http://www.chiangrai-youth-orchestra.org/

