Chiang Rai Youth Orchestra Presents Free Mini Concert “Christmas in The Woods”
Sunday 24 December, 2017 at The Wonderer Cafe’
537/ 1 Mueang Chiang Rai District, Chiang Rai
1.00 pm – 2.00 pm
Reservation : Khun Picha 083-4566627
https://www.facebook.com/thewanderercafe/
https://www.facebook.com/ChiangraiYouthOrchestra/
http://www.chiangrai-youth-orchestra.org/
