Monday, January 29th, 2018 | Posted by

Chiang Rai’s Wiang Kaen District Organize “Day of Love” to Celebrate this Year’s Valentine’s Day.

Wiang Kaen District is preparing to organize a special event to celebrate the day of love. – Photo Kitti Cheevasittiyanon

CHIANG RAI – Wiang Kaen District in Chinag Rai has initiated a plan with cooperation from the local administrative organization for a “Day of Love” to celebrate this year’s Valentine’s Day.

As part of the celebration, couples who plan to wed are invited to have their marriage registration signed on a small island in the middle of Mekong River.

In addition, there will be a special musical performance by representatives of seven ethnic groups, an exhibition to promote a new travel destination, a walk-run activity and many more entertainments for event-goers to enjoy on February 14.

By Kitti Cheevasittiyanon

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=51894

Posted by on Jan 29 2018. Filed under Chiangrai News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen
Learning Thai with Jen