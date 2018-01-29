Posted by Editor

Chiang Rai’s Wiang Kaen District Organize “Day of Love” to Celebrate this Year’s Valentine’s Day.

CHIANG RAI – Wiang Kaen District in Chinag Rai has initiated a plan with cooperation from the local administrative organization for a “Day of Love” to celebrate this year’s Valentine’s Day.

As part of the celebration, couples who plan to wed are invited to have their marriage registration signed on a small island in the middle of Mekong River.

In addition, there will be a special musical performance by representatives of seven ethnic groups, an exhibition to promote a new travel destination, a walk-run activity and many more entertainments for event-goers to enjoy on February 14.

By Kitti Cheevasittiyanon

