Chiang Rai’s Provincial Electric Authority to Finally Remove Powerlines Obstructing View of World Famous Wat Rong Kun

PHAN – After a 20 years of requests by National Artist Chalermchai Kositpipat, Chiang Rai’s Provincial Electricity Authority is finally ready to comply with hiding the ugly power lines obstructing views of his world famous Wat Rong Kun (white temple) in Chiang Rai.

The National News Bureau reported on Tuesday that the electrical wires girdling Wat Rong Kun, which has become a major tourist attraction, will be buried underground.

Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osot-thanakorn presided at the launch of a “Power and Communication Line Undergrounding project” in the province.

Electrical and telecom lines crisscrossing in front of Rong Kun Temple will be buried to improve its visual appeal.

Chalermchai expressed happiness over the decision, noting that it might be common practice in Thailand, but most countries bar power lines and other obstructions around significant architectural attractions.

