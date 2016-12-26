Posted by Editor

Chiang Rai’s Provincial Administration Meets with Myanmar and Laos Officials to Crackdown on Human Trafficking

CHIANG RAI – The provincial administration of Chiang Rai held a meeting with Myanmar and Laos to crack down on human trafficking activities and preventing human trafficking between the three countries, signing a memorandum of cooperation for the year 2017.

The meeting was attended by representatives from Chiang Rai Province, Tachileik in Myanmar and Bang Kaew in Laos.

Anira Thinon of the provincial office of social development and human security said that Chang Rai is a city that must pay close attention to the situation of human trafficking as the region has historically been a hub for such activities.

Meanwhile, Deputy Governor of Chiang Rai Province Boonyawech Sripuangchai revealed that the province must continue to implement measures designed to prevent and suppress such activities and strictly enforce legislation.

According to the SOLD Project which operates in Chiang Rai, many children and youth are at risk of being trafficked. However, two groups, in particular, are especially vulnerable.

Those from the hill tribes face greater risk due to a lack of decent schools, higher levels of poverty and drugs, and poor infrastructure. Many hill tribe members are also stateless, which increases their risk exponentially. Girls face greater risk as well.

Data from a Thailand Ministry of Public Health survey led to estimates of 3 to 4 male sex workers for every 100 females. Once trafficked for sex, Thai girls can end up anywhere in the world, from Bahrain to Canada, from Japan to the USA, from South Africa to Bangkok.

The SOLD Project is a direct response to this reality. Through strategic and proven interventions, we prevent the trafficking and exploitation of at-risk Thai children.

By Jettana Pantana

