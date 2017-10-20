Posted by Editor

Chiang Rai’s Prachanukroh Hospital Organizes Event to Mark Oral Health Day

CHIANG RAI – Chiang Rai’s Prachanukroh Hospital has organized an event to celebrate Oral Health Day, which falls on October 21st every year.

Governor of Chiang Rai province Narongsak Osotthanakon presided over the opening ceremony. He delivered a speech honoring Princess Mother Somdej Phra Sri Nakarindra Boromarajjonnani, who was also born on October 21st, and her contributions to the well-being of the Thai people.

The government declared October 21st to be Oral Health Day in honor of the Princess Mother, who was also known as a Mother of Thai dental health, and to carry on her work in the public health sector. October 21st also marks National Nurses’ Day and National Welfare Day.

By Nuppol Suvansombut

