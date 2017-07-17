Posted by Editor

Chiang Rai’s Museflower Retreat & Spa Brings Thai Wellness to Asia Yoga Conference in Hong Kong

CHIANG RAI – Museflower Retreat & Spa Chiang Rai’s management team reunited with former guests and connected with the international yoga community at the region’s leading yoga event, the Evolution Asia Yoga Conference in Hong Kong recently.

Led by Museflower Retreat & Spa founder & owner Tania Ho, the weekend started with a reunion dinner at Happy Veggies, a vegetarian restaurant and social enterprise that only hires people with hearing disabilities. Fourteen past guests, ranging from a guest who had visited over three years ago to recent guests who had visited in April 2017 joined the Museflower Retreat team from Chiang Rai. The gathering allowed guests to connect with each other and reunite with the Museflower team.

The four-day Evolution Asia Yoga Conference took place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, where the Museflower Retreat booth promoted its yoga retreat packages, sold crystal pendants and bracelets, and awarded a yoga retreat prize giveaway to winner Melissa Chu.

The Museflower team participated in the conference sessions, and connected with international yoga teachers interested in renting Museflower Retreat to hold their own yoga retreats. Overall, it was a successful event for Museflower Retreat & Spa to bring an up-and-coming Thai wellness and spa brand to connect with the international yoga and wellness community around Asia.

About Museflower Retreat & Spa Chiang Rai, Thailand

Museflower Retreat & Spa is Chiang Rai’s first all-inclusive vegetarian holistic wellness retreat. Set on a peaceful lake among the green rice fields and hills of misty northern Thailand, Museflower Retreat’s mission is to provide affordable holistic wellness and a clean, natural sanctuary for city people to escape to. The room rate includes 3 lacto-ovo vegetarian buffet meals per day and daily fitness classes.

Unique eco-friendly facilities feature Museflower Spa, on-site organic farm, fruit orchards, egg farm, wellness shop, lakeside fire-pit, and Thailand’s first Himalayan crystal salt swimming pool. 16 rooms in 6 lakefront cottages can host up to 36 people and is available for rental to host retreats, workshops, training courses and corporate team building escapes. Launched in late 2014, Museflower Retreat & Spa is already known for its delicious fresh organic vegetarian cuisine and as Chiang Rai’s premier holistic wellness center for the local community, eco travellers, and vegetarian travellers.

For more information and bookings, contact:

Museflower Retreat & Spa Chiang Rai, 159/1 Moo 1 Ban Samanmit, Donsila Sub-District, Wiang Chai District, Chiang Rai 57210, Thailand

Office: +66-(0)52-029-823, +66(0)-93-137-0414

Email: retreat@museflower.com

Website: www.musefloweretreat.com

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/ musefloweretreat



