Chiang Rai’s Governor Say’s Burning Control Campaign has Greatly Reduced Wildfire Hot-Spots

Nineteen hotspots have been reported in the province since the beginning of the burning ban.

CHIANG RAI – Governor Boonsong Techamaneesatit has reported that the intense haze control campaign of Chiang Rai province has greatly reduced wildfire hotspots in the region.

The efforts of various bodies during the 60-day ban on burning activities have led to Chiang Rai achieving the lowest number of wildfire-prone areas of the nine northern provinces.

Governor Boonsong said the haze control measures would remain active, despite improvements in the situation. The administrative sector will keep a close watch on risk-prone areas throughout the haze control campaign, which will end on April 17th.

District chiefs have been assigned to regulate the burning activities of farmers from April 18th – 28th, after the campaign’s end.

Farmers with permits to conduct agricultural activities in forest areas who are found to be responsible for wildfires will be arrested and have their permits revoked.

Governor Boonsong’s announcement comes a day after Director-General Chatchai Phromlert of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) indicated air quality Chiang Rai and Mae Hong Son provinces have been noted as having air quality posing a high threat to health at 129 and 126 points respectively.

