Chiang Rai’s Golden Town Project has Sales Over 500 Million in Opening Week

CHIANG RAI – Golden Land Property Company has opened it’s real estate project in Chiang Rai which will consist of townhouses, Neo homes and single homes with great success, Apichat Hengwanich, Managing Director of Golden Land Property Company Limited Development Public Company Limited said.

The Golden Empire Project, in Chiang Rai located behind Big C Supercentre in Bandu value is expected to be 2,600 million baht.

There will be 4 projects in the same project, starting from a townhouses under the name of Golden Town, a 2-storey English-style townhouse worth a project of 800 million baht. The prices are 1.7-2.5 million baht which have already been sold and found to be very well received. With the sales on the opening weekend of up to 500 million baht.

In addition, the Golden Town Chiang Rai project will also consists of the largest club house in the province. Large lake, swimming pool, tennis court and leisure park The total area of ​​the project is more than 20 rai.

Their are other 3 projects in Golden Empire are still under study of the market and the needs of consumers Apichat said.

Apichat told Thai media that the decision to bring the model to Chiang Rai is the first in the province because Chiang Rai is considered the center of economic trade. With neighboring countries like Myanmar and Lao People’s Democratic Republic or Lao PDR.

Chiang Rai, despite being a secondary city has had more than 28,550 million baht in tourism revenue in 2018, an increase of 10% from the previous year and considered the secondary city with the most income from tourism in Thailand.

Chiang Rai is also an international education city, such as Mae Fah Luang University. As well as being ready for the transportation system and basic projects that contribute to the growth of the real estate business.

Areal estate survey in Chiang Rai found that Low-rise projects have an average selling rate of about 25 units per month for homes under 2 million baht.

The best selling group of houses in Chiang Rai Province in 2018 was 4,000 million baht and has increased 12.6% from the previous year, reflecting the increasing demand in Chiang Rai every year.

By Wanpen Puttanont