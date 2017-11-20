Posted by Editor

Chiang Rai’s Deputy Governor Presides Over Opening of Marigold Festival

CHIANG RAI – Deputy Governor of Chiang Rai Samrit Sawamipak, presided over the Marigold Festival opening ceremony at the activity grounds in Baan Hua Mae Kham village in Mae Fah Luang district.

Various agencies in Chiang Rai province co-organized the activity marking the start of a marigold festival.

The highland village is now ready to wow visitors with vast expanses of marigold flowers. The number of visitors to the community is particularly high in the winter as the scenery is incredibly picturesque.

Visitors can also see the way of life of different ethnic groups and shop for locally-made products. The festival is expected to make Baan Hua Mae Kham village, better known among tourists, and expand income opportunities for the villagers.

By Vipaporn Pooritanasarn

