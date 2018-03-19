Chiang Rai’s Chiang Khong District Organizes Activity to Promote Mekong River Weed

–

CHIANG RAI – Various agencies of the northernmost province of Chiang Rai have co-organized an activity to promote a northern delicacy at the Pracharat must-visit market in Chiang Khong district.

The event featured the making of the world’s longest dried weed from the Mekong River. Locally it’s called Kai and on this occasion it measured 43 meters in length and 60 centimeters in width. The algae, rich in protein and other nutrients, is full-grown and is found only from March to May.

Event-goers were also able to try a variety of freshwater weed dishes and enjoy folk shows performed by local people of Ban Hat Khrai, a waterfront community flanking the Mekong River.

The event attracted large numbers of Thai and foreign visitors. The activity is held to conserve and publicize the traditional cuisine of Chiang Khong people and promote tourism.

By Vipaporn Pooritanasarn

