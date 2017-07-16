Chiang Rai’s Angel Way Nissan Stages Driving Event for Nissan Note

CHIANG RAI – Nissan recently staged a “Note the Intelligent Hatch” customer driving event in Chiang Rai to demonstrate the latest features of the Nissan Note hatchback.

The event, a collaboration between Nissan Motor Thailand and Chiang Rai Dealer Nissan Angel Way, took participants to attractive destinations in the northern province.

“Customer driving ease and pleasure, along with their safety, are priorities for all of us at Nissan,” said Peter Galli, vice president of communications at Nissan Motor Thailand.

“We want customers to see and experience the real benefits of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, which includes innovative and intelligent safety technologies that make driving easier, more enjoyable and safe.”

The Note it is the only model in the subcompact hatchback segment that offers state-of-the-art Nissan Intelligent Mobility safety features, such as Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Around View Monitor (AVM) and Forward Emergency Braking (FEB).

2017 Nissan Note 1.2 CTV