Chiang Rai Youth Orchestra Free “Saint Patrick’s Day” Concert – March 17th, 2018
–
Chiang Rai Youth Orchestra and The MAE Foundation Present
Free Concert Theme “Saint Patrick’s Day”
Saturday 17 March, 2018 at The Wanderer Café & Restaurant, 5:00 p.m.
–
