Chiang Rai Vocational College Organizes Open House

Chiang Rai Vocational College has held an open house to encourage parents and youngsters to turn their attention to Dual Vocational Education.

In his opening remarks, Vice Governor of Chiang Rai Sakchai Wongkanit has mentioned the civil state policy and its role in the development of the grassroots economy and vocational education.

In fiscal year 2017, Chiang Rai Vocational College has been chosen as one of the 46 institutions to pilot Dual Vocational Education which combines apprenticeships with coursework. There are 13 companies participating in the scheme.

The objectives are to strengthen curricula and the skills of students and teachers and produce graduates who can meet the demand of various industries in the country and in Southeast Asia.

The director of Chiang Rai Vocational College said Central Group and Minor International PCL had pledged their support for students taking management, retail business management, hotel and hospitality management courses.