Thursday, December 29th, 2016

Chiang Rai to Impose Strictly Enforced Burning Ban from February to April

The provincial administration has planned to impose a 60-day ban on burning activities from February 17th to April 17th, during which environmental laws will be strictly enforced.

CHIANG RAI – The Governor of Chiang Rai Province has visited the districts of Wiang Pa Pao and Mae Suai to hand down wildfire prevention policy to local administrators and community leaders.

Governor Boonsong Techamaneesatit asked local administrative organizations and community leaders to relay the policy to local residents, so that the problems of wildfire and smog can be solved efficiently.

The head of Wawee Subdistrict Administrative Organization voiced readiness to carry out the policy, last year, Wawee was lauded as a model subdistrict for wildfire and haze mitigation.

The governor then co-signed a memorandum with the heads of relevant state agencies and village headmen to jointly reduce wildfire hotspots and dust particles by at least 20 percent.

He has reportedly prepared to visit other local bodies to promote the province’s environmental policy.

There are 18 districts in Chiang Rai, six of which have been singled out as prone to wildfire and haze. They are Wiang Pa Pao, Mae Suai, Mae Fah Luang, Wiang Kaen, Thoeng and the capital district.

By Vipaporn Pooritanasarn

