Posted by Editor

Chiang Rai Tackles Mountains of Garbage Leftover from New Years Visitors

.

.

CHIANG RAI – The cool winter weather drew millions of visitors to popular tourist areas and national parks like Phu Chi Fa Forest Park and Doi Pha Tang in Chiang Rai, but with visitors comes garbage.

Now the Province is mounting clean-up operations after New Year holiday vacationers left behind piles of garbage.

Amnart Jermlae, Chiang Rai Provincial Natural Resources and Environment Office chief, said the garbage problem was inevitable during the peak tourism season, but local authorities could manage the clean-up.

“The province is progressing in the project ‘Chiang Rai No Garbage’ project and aims to reduce litter on the street as much as possible. So far, we are doing well on the project,” Amnart said.

He said it was normal that an increased amount of rubbish was left behind after large numbers of tourists took advantage of the country’s attractive countryside, adding that local authorities would be able to clean up the refuse within a few days.

By

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments