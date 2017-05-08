Chiang Rai Retailer Thanapiriya Targets 2017 Revenue Growth of 15%

CHAING RAI – Retailer and wholesaler Thanapiriya targets revenue growth of up to 15 per cent this year after reporting revenue of Bt377.43 million and net profit of Bt14.55 million in the first quarter, up 8.19 and 32.76 per cent respectively from the same period of last year.

Managing director Thawatchai Phutthapiriya said in a press release on Monday that the company planned to open four new branches this year, one of which already opened last month. This will increase its branches from 15 to 19 by the end of this year, and help its sale growth achieve the target.

Thanapiriya is one of only a few family-owned-and-operated traditional trade survivors after the encroachment of giant international supermarket chains over the past two decades. Had it not been for the diligence of Thawatchai, the oldest son and second generation of the “Phutthiphiriya” family, his family’s grocery store would have closed down like the other 50 stores in Chiang Rai.

More than 25 years ago, Thawatchai made the decision to keep his family business after he was faced with the threat of closure with the arrival of the new global players.